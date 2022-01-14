St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce Gina Knutson, realtor for WEStconsin Realty, LLC, has been elected to its board of directors. “Gina’s extensive real estate knowledge and experience in Western Wisconsin will help St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity further its mission to identify both land and families in need of affordable housing in Pierce and St. Croix Counties,” SCVHFH Board President Joel Skinner said. Knutson first started working in real estate with her family’s business when she was in middle school in 1993. “After volunteering with SCVHFH, I’ve learned even more about affordable housing needs in our communities and look forward to the chance to support the mission to help more people with a safe place to call home each night,” Knuston added.
Skinner was elected Board President as past president Bill Richard’s term expired in December, 2021. Richard becomes Immediate Past President and board member Gary Zifko steps into the role of Vice President. “Joel’s long-time service on our board continues the work he has done as a board and executive committee member with SCVHFH these past seven years,” said SCVHFH Executive Director Kristie Smith. “Gary’s extensive construction experience with Kraus-Anderson and as our construction committee chair and board member has helped us stay on budget during unprecedented market fluctuations and continue to strategize about ways to do more for more people. During his tenure, Bill’s service has led the nonprofit to a significant place of strength and strategic prominence,” Smith said. “2022 holds the key to important growth potential and the ability to offer partnership opportunities that will support of our organization’s strong leadership and vision.”
The nonprofit will begin it’s search for a part-time AmeriCorps team member to replace its current AmeriCorps Volunteer Coordinator Jessie Timme, who’s service concludes January 29th.
