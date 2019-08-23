The St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity celebrated their Home Dedication Ceremony Friday, August 16 awarding Amanda Moore and Nick Lee their new house in Baldwin. Members of the St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity staff, board members and construction crews, representatives of the USDA-RD program, Central St. Croix Area Chamber of Commerce members, as well as friends and family of the Lee’s all attended the celebration.
“We were in New Richmond before this in an apartment,” Moore said while organizing refreshments for the arriving guests, “my husband grew up in northeast Minneapolis and I moved around a lot, but we settled down in New Richmond when I was pregnant with our first child.” Now with a total of three children, the Lee family decided to apply for a better fit through Habitat for Humanity which ultimately landed them in Baldwin after their application was accepted.
Like all families that are recipients from Habitat for Humanity, the Lee family put in plenty of volunteer work either at the home during the building process, or at other locations like one of the Habitat for Humanity ReStores. “Working at the ReStore really does make you appreciate a lot of this,” Lee said, “a lot of the things in this house are from ReStore. Not everything has to be brand new like people think.”
During the Home Dedication Ceremony, SCV Habitat Executive Director, Mike Orth introduced the Lee family and offered a moment of silence for prayer and well wishes for the family as they start their new lives in Baldwin. Just before cutting the ribbon on their new home, Moore addressed all those who attended the celebration.
“I didn’t quite know what I was getting into when I applied to Habitat for Humanity,” she said, “the house is great and it’s been a wonderful opportunity, but even more great has been the learning experiences, meeting all of these wonderful people and to see a working example of community care in action. I know long after we close on this house that we will continue to be a part of Habitat and volunteer whatever we can in that process.”
After the ribbon cutting, guests took a tour of the new Lee family home and enjoyed some refreshments and conversation. This is the 68th family that the St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity has placed into a home and will be turning their attention to Hudson for their next project.
“We really appreciated the experience,” said Lee, “there are a lot of great resources that we were able to utilize that other people don’t, so we really appreciate that. Homeownership wasn’t really at the forefront of our future, but with how quickly they turned this around – it’s awesome that we have this opportunity because of that.”
