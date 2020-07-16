Family Wanted for Spring Valley Home and Volunteers Needed
St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity unveils plans for its new fiscal year beginning July 1 as the organization welcomes new faces and searches for a new family to make Spring Valley their new home.
Kristie Smith joined SCV Habitat for Humanity as executive director in May and comes to the organization after 30+ years in the marketing and communications field. Most recently, Kristie held the position of Media and Marketing Strategist with her consulting firm Yellow Finch Communications. While there, her focus was on enhancing communications and marketing efforts for organizations through recessions, turnarounds and major wins and losses. A passionate community advocate for more than 10 years, Kristie has served in several nonprofit roles for Randy's Run, including board chair, member of the executive committee of the board, volunteer, fundraiser and donor. She has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Speech from the St Cloud State University. A native of Minnesota, Kristie has lived in the Twin Cities region for the past 30 plus years. She has five grown children and lives in West Lakeland with her husband, Jim.
Carah Koch, David Sager and Mike Orth became new board members during the Spring. Clifton, Larson, Allen is the organization’s new accounting partner and Johnson Block & Company will handle audits.
“After a year of internal growth, St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity is emerging with the heart of its mission at its focus,” said Kristie Smith. “We know that affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities. No community thrives unless everyone is rooted in its success.”
The nonprofit is currently searching for a family for the home it is working on in Spring Valley and welcome recommendations from neighboring communities. “We are working in Pierce and St. Croix Counties to help all families achieve the vision of home ownership,” said Board Chair Bill Richard. “With a firm COVID policy in place for staff and volunteers, we are able to safely bring small-scale construction efforts back to the Spring Valley home. Our focus is to find a family who is ready to make this home their future.”
Smith said the organization is searching for a part-time, seasonal, licensed construction manager and is working to strengthen its financial foundations to continue future building efforts. “We are humbled by, and so thankful for the support of our tremendous community partners, including Andersen Windows, Thompson Reuters, Thrivent Financial, United Way St. Croix Valley, 3M Gives, among many local businesses, churches and individual donors. As we begin our new year, our focus is on building our fiscal strength in order to offer more affordable housing in our neighborhoods.” Opportunities to support the organization and to volunteer are available on its new website atscvhabitat.org.
