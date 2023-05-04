A former Burnett and Polk County prosecutor is waking up behind bars in the Dunn County Jail.
Daniel P. Steffen, former Polk County District Attorney and Burnett County Assistant District Attorney, is facing more than 10 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of representations depicting nudity.
Each of the three counts carries with it a fine of not more than $10,000 or a prison sentence of not more than 3.5 years, or both.
State prosecutors proved to a jury that Steffen captured three video recordings of himself engaged in sex with the victims who testified in court they had not agreed to be recorded and were unaware at the time they were being recorded.
Steffen was remanded into the custody of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, and according to Polk County Sheriff Bent Waak is being housed at Dunn County awaiting sentencing. Waak said, “For his safety and security and a potential conflict of interest as my Jail staff is familiar with him, It is common to house him at a location he where those concerns don’t exist.”
Steffen was originally charged in Polk County, but a change in venue set the trial in front of a jury in St. Croix County Branch 1, overseen by Judge Scott J. Nordstrand.
When the jury returned its guilty plea on the first count, Steffen slowly bowed his head and remained that way while the other two guilty verdicts were read aloud by Nordstrand. Steffen was visibly shaken by the verdicts.
After Nordstrand announced that Steffen would be remanded into the custody of the county sheriff, the former DA pleaded with the court to be allowed to remain free.
Steffen has been recently living in Florida and had been working as an attorney. But he also indicated he had plans of eventually moving back to Wisconsin.
“I don’t know why you’re … remanding me. I’ve done nothing but comply [with court appearances and other requirements],” Steffen said.
When asked by Nordstrand about the state’s position on Steffen’s request not to be remanded, Assistant Attorney General David Maas, wasn’t about to budge, saying that because Steffen lived out-of-state, the flight risk was too great.
Steffen said he had moved to Florida “to get away” and to give his children “a break.”
“I’m not a flight risk,” he said. “Ridiculous.”
Nordstrand didn’t back down, saying that with the verdicts, Steffen had forfeited all of his personal freedoms and that his order would stand.
To emphasize the importance of the decisions made by the panel, Maas asked the court to poll each individual member of the jury, asking if their vote was guilty or not guilty. Each of the 12 said their decision was guilty.
How it began
Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mary Van Schoyck lead the case, following up “after receiving information from a witness that a female known to the witness had openly talked about having sexual relations with a Burnett County Assistant District Attorney (ADA) in exchange for leniency on criminal cases the female had pending in Burnett County. The female was identified by the witness as Victim1. The witness said Victim1 identified the ADA as the defendant, Daniel Steffen,” the criminal complaint states.
The tip came in December 2019.
During an initial interview with Victim1 in early 2020, Van Schoyck told the court the victim denied knowing Steffen.
However, Van Schoyck went back to Victim1 in May of 2020, where Victim1 admitted to a relationship with Steffen.
Van Schoyck obtained warrants, executed Oct. 30, 2020 for Steffen’s home in Polk County and office in the Burnett County Government Center.
Van Schoyck said the first contact occurred the second week of June 2018, and between June 2018 and July 2019 there had been about 6,000 contacts between the two, including phone calls and texts.
The state said there were three main videos that eventually became the basis for the three separate charges against Steffen.
Two videos that were the basis of the first two charges were captured with Victim1 Aug. 8, 2018, and Sept. 11, 2018. The third video, taken with Victim2, was captured Feb. 11, 2018.
The trial
The four-day trial saw several witnesses, including the defendant, testify about three sexual encounters leading to the charges.
Special Agent David Kleinhans described warrants allowing searches which found several devices.
An iPhone and the iPad held the three evidence videos uncovered.
The second day of the trial the three videos were played. The court’s video monitors were activated so they were only visible to the jury, the witnesses, the judge, and the attorneys.
What they saw were videos that demonstrated several facts the state had set forward: the device was turned on by the defendant, the device was positioned to capture images on the bed, sex took place in Steffen’s bedroom, and it appeared the victims were unaware they were being recorded. In at least a couple of instances, the defendant looked at and acknowledged the video by sticking out his tongue, nodding, and winking toward the camera.
Victim1 testimony
Called to the stand by the state and visibly nervous (and avoiding eye contact with Steffen), Victim1 said she had lived in Burnett County during the 2018-19 timeframe.
She described her run-ins with the law and eventual meeting with Steffen in his role as a public official.
She described the first day she remembered meeting Steffen in June 2018. She said she met with Steffen about her case during a pre-trial conference.
That same evening, records show there was contact between the two that slowly began to escalate into sexual messages, and soon after into a sexual relationship.
“It started out sexual. That’s all it was,” Victim1 said.
Over the course of their relationship, Victim1 said there were times she asked for legal advice and it was her opinion that it was an “exchange for sex.”
On June 28, Victim1 was in court and was given a deferred judgment of conviction which kept her out of jail with several restrictions for six months.
During his own testimony, Steffen was adamant he was not involved in drawing up or executing the deferred judgment.
While Steffen was eventually charged for just the two videos, Victim1 testified there were many recordings made over the year of their relationship, but that she had agreed to have them taken. However, she said she was unaware of the recordings of the two videos in question and had not given permission for those recordings.
She also said, and Steffen confirmed, after one sexual encounter she asked Steffen to loan her $500 to help with rent, and he obliged.
In concluding her testimony, Victim1 said, “I just want this to be over. It’s been going on for … years.”
Victim2 testimony
The relationship between Steffen and Victim2 began many years ago. Both Victim2 and Steffen said they were friends for several years and moved in the same social circles. However, it was around 2017, Victim2 testified, their friendship turned to sex. She said when the friendship turned more serious it involved encounters at his home and in his bedroom.
When asked whether Steffen and she had ever had discussions about recording their encounters, Victim 2 said they had not, and she testified she knew nothing about the recording that became the basis of the third charge against Steffen.
On the day of that recording, Victim2 and Steffen had agreed to meet at his home to talk about what she should do after hitting a mailbox and not being truthful to law enforcement.
Prior to her visit, Steffen said he had set up the recording device in his bedroom because Victim2 said she was going to give him a massage and that’s where he wanted the conversation about her legal problem to take place.
It was sometime later Victim2 learned about the video Steffen had captured.
She said Steffen had invited her over to “watch a movie,” and when she pressed him on the movie’s title, she indicated Steffen said that she was in it.
Steffen sent a screen shot from the video and Victim2 identified the woman in the photo as herself during an encounter at his home.
“I wanted to puke, and I was angry,” she said. “It was not OK with me.”
She told him to erase it, and he said he would.
In later testimony, Steffen said he thought he had erased it, but he believed he hadn’t deleted it on all devices.
With both Victim1 and Victim2, defense attorney Nelson tried to build a case demonstrating both the victims and Steffen had engaged in sex many times, and with Victim1, had videotaped their activity several times in the past.
Nelson’s main push was that because there had been other instances that videos had been taken, that there was at least the appearance that consent was implied.
The jury didn’t buy that argument either.
Steffen testimony
Steffen described his personal and work history in both Polk and Burnett counties after taking the stand in his own defense. He offered answers to questions about his workload and how particular services within the office are provided to those within the justice system.
That included how deferred judgments are handled.
Steffen said that much of that work is provided by office staff and that the involvement of attorneys is mostly perfunctory.
Steffen also provided testimony about what he said was his limited involvement in Victim1’s pre-trial conference and the deferred conviction agreement.
However, he did say that the first time he met Victim1 was not in an official capacity, but at Captain Jack’s, a bar located in Woodbury, Minn. It was at that time, Steffen said, that he gave her his cell phone number, but there had been no communications before Victim1’s June 6 visit to the DA’s office.
Steffen said it was Victim1 who reached out to him first in mid-June when he said he received a call from a number he didn’t recognize … it was not in his contacts.
He said it was a week after Victim1’s pre-trial conference the frequency of messaging between the two began to pick up. The exchange of sexual messaging, pictures, and videos had become “more flirtatious,” he said.
Steffen said their first sexual encounter was at Victim1’s apartment.
As their meetings increased, there was talk between the two about recording their activity, which Steffen did at times while holding his iPhone.
When asked, Steffen said they often watched the videos together and would send each other videos of themselves.
Steffen testified he was concerned about the relationship and had researched and asked for advice from colleagues about his situation with Victim1. The defendant said the advice he got was that he was probably OK legally. However, the questions about the ethics of being involved with a client who had benefitted from his office was in question – and something on which the prosecution pushed him.
As for Victim2, Steffen said he had met her around 2008 while he was the DA in Polk County. “I knew her through a friend,” he said.
In the summer of 2017 after Steffen had been divorced, the relationship with Victim2 had turned sexual.
He then described how he had set up the bedroom as the place to record their conversation.
Closing arguments
In closing, State Attorney Maas said that in the animal kingdom, species will prey on the young, the old, the weak and the slow.
“But humans have evolved,” he said. Humans found other ways to prey upon the vulnerable, he added.
He said those who prey do it for “lust, greed, and selfish reasons.”
He said this case was about power, authority, and control and that when the predator is also a member of the justice system, the preying is that much worse.
Maas said that in the relationships with Victim1 and Victim2, it was about control. During sex, Steffen was often heard on the video saying, “Who’s in charge?”
“Today, the defendant is not in control. You are,” Maas told the jury.
Maas then played several clips from the videos to emphasize his point that the victims were manipulated by Steffen.
“Having sex does not mean they are giving their consent to be recorded,” Maas said.
The state attorney concluded his argument, saying that he wanted the jury to make it so that when the defendant wakes up in the morning and looks in the mirror, “he sees three things: guilty, guilty, guilty.”
Nelson, in his closing remarks, said the jury should understand that the system is “designed to protect the defendant,” and that the country was founded on the principal of due process.
He also argued that he believed much of the state’s arguments around consent included information that was cherrypicked and didn’t tell the entire story.
He said the case was more complicated than “a 10-second clip. Relationships are complex and they evolve, and they change.”
He told the jury they needed to consider all of the evidence carefully and apply it to the judge’s instructions and the law.
The jury returned from deliberations with the guilty verdicts in less than 90 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.