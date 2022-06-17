Groskreutz awarded with $1,000 Scholarship from WESTconsin Credit Union

WESTconsin Credit Union, an advocate for education, has recently awarded 14 $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors as part of the WESTconsin Scholarship Program. Recipients were selected based on a variety of criteria including community and school involvement, academic progress, financial need, career plans and goals.
Katherine Groskreutz, Baldwin-Woodville High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient from the Baldwin area. Groskreutz will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at University of St. Thomas, where she will be studying Statistics and Spanish.
For over 25 years, WESTconsin has distributed over $320,000 to help support the higher education goals of area students. Scholarships are awarded annually to youth members from communities served by WESTconsin offices.
WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939 and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account. Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their accountholders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to at least $250,000.
