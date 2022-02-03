“I’m a real people person. I love talking with people.”
Christy Gregg found the perfect profession for her then. Starting in 1971, Gregg was a hairstylist for the next 50 years until she retired last month.
Friends and family are throwing a celebration party for her, starting at 5 p.m., Feb. 12 at The Woodville Legion.
“Hairstyling was a business that was constantly changing,” she explained. “It was always something new. It was fun.”
She started in May 1971 working at the Baldwin Beauty Shop. The following year, she went to work at Dee’s Beauty Boutique in Hammond and ended up buying the salon and renaming it the Hammond Beauty Nook.
She increased her workload in 1975 when purchased a salon in the Nordic Mall in Woodville and renamed it His N Hers Hair Fashions.
“Men were just starting to come into salons instead of just barber shops,” she said. “I wanted the men to know they were welcome there.”
She split her time between the two salons until 1979 when she sold the Hammond shop and went to work full time at His N Hers.
“Women were coming in weekly to get their hair bouffant and rattled,” she said, when asked about styles back in the day. “Men in the 1980s would be coming into get perms.”
His N Hers kept growing and adding more services, including makeup and application, tanning beds, spray tanning, facial hair removal, hair extensions, massage, manicuring and pedicures to name a few along with a large retail center for hair care products. They utilized the mall and had luncheons, style shows, Halloween parties for the public and many sales along with the other businesses in the Nordic Mall.
They were outgrowing its space, so in 1986, they moved across the hall to a bigger area.
She explained her husband, Bubs (who has since died), was her fix it man and biggest promoter.
“He handed out coupons and told everyone he saw if they mentioned his name at the salon, they would get a discount, and they did,” she said. The couple’s three children, Brian, Kelly and Abby, were often seen around the salon working.
On Dec. 1, 2010, she sold His N Hers to longtime employee, Linda Klinger, but kept working part-time until currently.
“I felt obligated to my clients,” she said on why she stayed. “It wasn’t an easy decision to retire, but after the decision it became easier.”
Her seven grandchildren now keep her busy as Brian, Kelly and Abby live between the Baldwin-Woodville area and Spring Valley.
“I love it,” she said, as she’s been to multiple Spring Valley and B-W school events over the years to see them in action.
“I’m still healthy and very active,” she continued, as she enjoys kayaking, ATV and pickleball in her free time.
