The start times for Greenfield Elementary and Viking Middle School are going to be a little different next year.
The Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved Viking starting at 7:45 a.m. and Greenfield at 8:15 a.m. for the 2022-23 year during its monthly meeting last week. This year Greenfield started at 7:45 a.m. and Viking at 8 a.m.
“This is going to be interesting,” Transportation Director J.R. Dachel said. “Greenfield has never been the latest start.”
Dachel went on to say busing is a main source behind the switch, noting the commute between the two locations (Greenfield/High School and Viking).
Greenfield’s day will still end at 2:45 p.m., while Viking’s will be 3 p.m. The high school’s day will remain unchanged, 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
Personnel changes
The high school will be searching for a new choir teacher as Cori Vaught’s resignation was accepted along with fellow technology teacher Cameron Carey. Kay Briles will also be done working for the B-W District as her retirement request as a regular bus driver was also approved.
New hires were named for the following: Libby Whirry and Mike Hall as volunteer boys tennis coaches; Cade Klusendorf as a middle school cross-categorical teacher; Sydney Latterell as an elementary school counselor and Kelsey Penck as a high school physical education/health teacher.
Dental Insurance
Superintendent Eric Russell requested to offer the District’s dental package to support staff as a better way to recruit talent. The package, self-funded in which the employee pays 10% and the district pays 90%, has been doing well, which is why he felt comfortable in doing this.
After some discussion, the request was unanimously approved.
Other action
Approval was given to livestreaming events at the auditorium, starting next year. Superintendent Eric Russell said funds to purchase the equipment will come from the scoreboard account along with donations. Additional approval was given for the purchase of staff laptops and eight new Smartboards.
Denise Monicken and Austin Van Damme took the Oath of Office as the result of placing in the top two in the Spring Election. Monicken was reelected, while Van Damme is replacing John Hanson, who is not seeking another term. Hanson was thanked by his fellow board members for his three years of service.
The June meeting will now be the second Monday of the month, June 13, instead of June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.