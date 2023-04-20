The world came to Greenfield Elementary April 14.
Students in grade three through five had the opportunity to see what multiple careers were out there as the school held its second Career Day event.
“Take the time to reflect on what you like, what you love and what you are good at and what you can do in the future,” Counselor Melissa Eisen told the students before they broke into the sessions.
Explained Gina Mizell of Twenty-Two Farms: “You guys are lucky to be where you are at right now. Your careers are unlimited.
“It took me 45 years on what I wanted to do. When you are the happiest, that’s where your passions and interests are going to be.”
Among those who were willing to talk about their careers: A physical therapist, Computer Science professors from UW-Stout, Dr. Danielle Johnson from Homestead Veterinary Clinic, St. Croix County Medical Examiner Patty Schachtner, an arborist, airline pilots, a chiropractor, a nurse practitioner, a Wisconsin Park Ranger, a machinist, a dental hygienist, and a firefighter.
Eisen said fellow Greenfield staff were instrumental in lining up those guest speakers.
“I’ve never seen so much positive feedback from staff,” she said. “Everyone was on board in getting people here.”
One of those speakers making a return appearance was Brad McGee, a firefighter for the Maplewood Fire Department. McGee walked the same halls as today’s Greenfield students as he is a Baldwin-Woodville graduate.
“It’s fun coming back,” he said. “I love my job and I love talking about it.” McGee just finished working a 24-hour shift to make the drive to Baldwin.
Lt. Charles Coleman of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was another speaker. He asked one breakout group what skills do you need to learn in school to become a police officer? While students fired back with firearms training and gun safety, Coleman said he’s never had to use his firearm once on his job.
Instead, as being a Lieutenant, he needs to learn how to type, write and read reports.
“I need to know grammar,” he said. “Otherwise, I’ll look silly.”
Eisen said there’s a simple message she hopes students take from this.
“Understanding or connecting what you’re good at and what you love so you can always have happiness and joy in what you do,” she said.
