Erin Johansen, Greenfield K-5 Elementary Art teacher, is proud to introduce a student Artist of the Month program for Greenfield starting in November. This program will showcase the artistic talent of a K-2 student and a 3-5 student. Each student will have his/her artwork framed outside each of the principals’ office for an entire month. The student will also be highlighted again in the 12th annual K-5 Art Show that will be at Greenfield commons on May 15, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Congratulations to the current 2019 November student Artist of the Month:
Owen Lubinski (Kindergarten) and Raelyn Mitchell (5th - Thompson).
