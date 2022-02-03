Last year, Greenfield students and community raised $60,273 and were recognized as the #1 school in Wisconsin and the #2 school in the U.S.. This year, they set a goal to be #1 in the U.S.. On Jan. 24, they kicked off their sixth annual Kids Heart Challenge with the American Heart Association. This fundraiser will continue through Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
Our school is proud to partner with the American Heart Association! Our biggest incentive is to support the American Heart Association. Our participation helps fund the AHA’s lifesaving research, locate resources for children born with heart defects and educate young people for healthy heart care. We’re excited to continue helping people with special hearts!
During our PE classes, we will learn about the Heart Heroes, how the heart works, how exercise can be fun and how raising money can save lives! We will celebrate our efforts during a day of jumping, hula hooping and exercise fun Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. Please consider joining us in our fight against our nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers – heart disease and stroke. Donations can be made using the link below or donating through a student you know at Greenfield Elementary.
