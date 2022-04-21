Greenfield students, staff and parents have been participating in the Kid’s Heart Challenge for six years. This program created by the American Heart Association (AHA) aims to teach students, staff, and parents about protecting and strengthening their heart. Not only does this campaign help fight against our nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers – heart disease and stroke, but it also helps the AHA with funding.
This year students raised over $77,500. Over the past six years Greenfield has raised a combined total over $253,000 for the AHA. The AHA expresses its commitment to these students by returning over $30,000 for physical education equipment. Jon Curtis and Amy Wolske are the Physical Education teachers that organize this event at Greenfield. Curtis said, “The generosity of Greenfield Elementary and its extended family is overwhelming. It is simply amazing. Thank you to all who participated and gave generously.”
Some of the top fundraising students in each grade were: KG-Maggie Duch ($805), 1st-Ethan Johnson ($1,832) and Claire Giese ($1,165), 2nd-Aaron Burm ($2,445), 3rd-Dominic Elizondo ($502), 4th Ellanor Curtis ($655) and 5th-Betty Tessier ($759).
Greenfield Elementary is proud to partner with the AHA. Their participation helps fund the AHA’s lifesaving research, locate resources for children born with heart defects and educate people for healthy heart care. Greenfield is excited to continue helping people with special hearts!
