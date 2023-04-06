Greenfield Elementary fundraises $89,867.88 for the American Heart Association

Jon Curtis (far left) and Amy Wolske ( far right) with Greenfield’s top fundraisers. The students from left to right are: Lauren Burm, Maggie Duch, Ethan Johnson, Aaron Burmn, London Rasmussen, Colin Henry and Ellanor Curtis.
Greenfield students, staff and parents have been participating in the Kids Heart Challenge for seven years. This program, created by the American Heart Association (AHA), aims to teach students, staff, and parents about protecting and strengthening their heart. Not only does this campaign help fight against our nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers – heart disease and stroke, but it also helps the AHA with funding.
Six hundred twenty-five students participated in the Kids Heart Challenge. Greenfield is the highest fundraising school in Wisconsin and the third highest in the USA, with Greenfield students and families raising a total of $89,867.88. The AHA will express their gratitude by purchasing 70 heart rate monitors for students to use while participating in physical education. The value of this purchase is over $12,000.
Jon Curtis and Amy Wolske are the physical education teachers that organize this event at Greenfield. Curtis said, “The generosity of Greenfield Elementary and its extended family is overwhelming. It is simply amazing. Thank you to all who participated and gave generously.”
Greenfield celebrated this achievement with an assembly, during which the top fundraisers got to try their hand at dunking principal J.R. Dachel, along with Curtis and Wolske in a dunk tank.
Greenfield Elementary is proud to partner with the AHA. Their participation helps fund the AHA’s lifesaving research, locate resources for children born with heart defects and educate people for healthy heart care. Greenfield is excited to continue helping people with special hearts!
