Grave Marker Project

Nine members of American Legion Deneen-McCabe Post 0432, Hammond-Roberts, took on the task of pressure washing the grave markers of all veterans buried in the three cemeteries under their watch. These include the Hammond Village Cemetery, the Roberts-Warren cemetery, and the St. Mary’s Catholic Church cemetery. There were well over 200 markers that needed cleaning, many that were not legible. Some markers dated back to the Civil War. The attached photos show the “before and after” appearance of the Veteran’s grave markers. This project was a good way to show our respect and that we will never forget those that served before us.
