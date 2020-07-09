Char Grant wanted to be a teacher since she was in the second grade.
Yet, she took a road less traveled to reach her objective.
“After graduating from high school, I got married and had five children,” she said. “I firmly believed that if my children wanted a good life/good job that they must be willing to work harder than everyone else. In other words, you get what you want in life by working hard for it.
“I believed that the key to a good life/a good job was in the attitude that they had toward education. After selling the idea of education to my own children, I began to see it as a way to improve my own life.
“…I decided to go to college at thirty-three years of age to be a teacher even though it was not a popular adult choice to do at the time.”
The Spring Valley native went on to earn degrees in Elementary Education, Reading Language Arts and Special Education and spent the last 24 years working at Greenfield Elementary in its Special Education Department with the 2019-2020 year being her last.
“The factor/the person that led me to Baldwin was the amazing Mary Sue Ash,” she said. “She saw the potential in me, and I thank her for leading me to Baldwin.”
When Grant started in 1996, Greenfield had 340 students from Kindergarten to 4th grade. For the 2019-2020 year, there were approximately 1,000 students ranging from Early Childhood through 5th grade. Her caseload in 1996 were 12 students which had tripled to the end of the school year.
Grant talked about the relationship with reading in her lifetime.
“…I struggled with reading in the area of reading comprehension throughout my elementary, middle and high school years,” she explained. “Reading was very hard for me, so I tried to avoid it whenever possible. I thought that there was some type of mystery or secret to reading that I didn’t understand. I didn’t have the courage to ask for help in discovering the secret to reading.”
Now, starting her retirement, “I would like to continue to work with children in the area of reading. It is important for students to know that there isn’t any mystery or secrets surrounding reading. It is all about practicing and finding the books they want to read.
“When school starts again, I will most certainly miss the students,” she continued. “However, I will not miss the paperwork that is involved in special education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.