Hudson, WI – July 30, 2019 – Seven hospitals in the St. Croix Valley are the recipients of a grant that helps provide safe transport for patients with an immediate need for mental health care. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that one in five adults experiences mental health illness in a given year. Their research shows shortages in hospital beds and services as well as the ancillary services to support mental health care.
“We are proud to support this grant, which fills an urgent need for our community. Local hospitals have been experiencing a rise in the number of people voluntarily seeking admission to a mental health facility. Legally, they must be provided safe transportation to a facility – sometimes located hours away - for care,” said United Way St. Croix Valley Executive Director Ann Searles. “With this grant, we are helping to fill a critical gap felt by hospitals, as we work together to address the mental health care crisis facing our communities.”
The combined $28,000 grant, given to Osceola Medical Center, St. Croix Regional Medical Center, Hudson Hospital, Amery Hospital, River Falls Area Hospital, Western Wisconsin Health and Westfields Hospital, is one of the 41 Community Impact Grants recently announced by United Way St. Croix Valley. Searles stated, “These grants are made possible thanks to the generous donors to our annual campaign. Without the philanthropic support from corporate partners, small businesses and generous individuals, we would not be able to tackle these important issues in our community.”
United Way St. Croix Valley funds nonprofit agency programs in the areas of health, education, and financial stability in Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. Grant applications are evaluated each year by a Citizens Review Panel comprised of local community members. United Way St. Croix Valley also distributes funds each year to nonprofits in Burnett and Washburn counties thanks to the support of Nexen Group and its employees.
