 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) last week announced that funding from the Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund will help improve public lands in Juneau and Pierce counties. These projects are possible thanks to a successful partnership between the department and the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.

The Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund provides permanent support for habitat management and ecological restoration on Wisconsin’s state-managed public lands, including natural areas, parks, trails, wildlife and fishery areas, recreation areas, and forests. 

