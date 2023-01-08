The Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund provides permanent support for habitat management and ecological restoration on Wisconsin’s state-managed public lands, including natural areas, parks, trails, wildlife and fishery areas, recreation areas, and forests.
“The Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund is an important source of habitat restoration funding for our public lands. The annual distribution is growing, and we hope to support more work each year," said Sarah Barry, Deputy Secretary of the DNR.
This year, funds will support habitat restoration projects at the Cranberry Creek Mound Group State Natural Area in Juneau County and Pierce County Islands Wildlife Area in Pierce County. The Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund is built through supporter donations made when purchasing a hunting or fishing license.
“When Wisconsin hunters, anglers and nature enthusiasts donate an extra $5 to Cherish – or whatever amount they want – they’re supporting some of our state’s highest conservation priorities. We can accomplish a lot when we all pitch in,” said David Clutter, executive director of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.
The two selected projects represent high-priority habitat restoration work from across the state. The funding for the Juneau County project will be critical to maintaining the integrity of one of the most significant and largest intact mound complexes in the Upper Midwest.
“The Cherish funding for the Cranberry Creek Native American Mound group project will help maintain a culturally and ecologically significant landscape by preparing it for prescribed fire in the future while respectfully maintaining and protecting historical linear and conical mounds,” said Tim Holme, crew lead for the state natural area.
In Pierce County, the funds will go toward creating and restoring habitat and improving recreational boat access to the degraded backwaters of Pool 4 in upper Lake Pepin. These project funds are contributing to a larger multi-million dollar project that will establish islands, wetlands and over-wintering fish areas.
“This project showcases the strong partnership between government and non-government organizations to protect and restore significant resources along the Mississippi River. The project will provide increased and improved recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hunting, fishing, trapping and boating. Construction of the project features will start in 2023,” said Brenda Kelly, Mississippi River Wildlife Biologist in the Wildlife Management Program.
Projects were chosen through a grant application process and reviewed by an engaged stakeholder group, including Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Ducks Unlimited, Inc., National Wild Turkey Federation, Natural Areas Preservation Council, Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ruffed Grouse Society/American Woodcock Society, Wisconsin Bird Conservation Partnership, Wisconsin Conservation Congress, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation. The DNR and the Natural Resources Foundation are grateful for these organizations’ involvement.
