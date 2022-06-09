Grand Marshalls named for 2022 Windmill Days

Compassion, community service, hard work and perseverance are a few words that come to mind for this years selected Grand Marshalls - Cindy Hagen, Linda Booth and Mary Holle.
Their compassion for those around them, their families and neighbors were always evident in their work in the Baldwin community and beyond. Three ladies with hearts bigger than life, and a dedication to service for others.
Cindy Hagen
Whether working as a horse therapy assistant, working with disabled children and their interaction with horses or volunteering with hospice patients, Cindy continued sharing her heart with others. She was assistant manager at Treasures from the Heart for five years working with Linda and Mary and continued serving with Treasures as a volunteer for many years after. Currently, Cindy volunteers with River Revival, a nonprofit thrift store at Riverwood Nature Center, and Refuge Farms Horse Sanctuary, which is a horse rescue center which she thoroughly enjoys. Cindy also assists with Halos of St Croix Valley and their Angel Sponsorship for their annual 5K walk, in memory of her beautiful daughter, Alyssa. In 2021, Cindy teamed up with Linda to host an open house Christmas display at Linda’s home from Thanksgiving through Christmas, with all proceeds donated to Halos of St Croix Valley and the Potato Head Project for premature infants. Cindy stated, “I’m very grateful to live within a community that has these opportunities, and honored to sit beside Linda and Mary, who are so vibrant to this town, as we celebrate Windmill Days.”
Linda Booth
After working with vocational rehab for 12 years, Linda started her volunteer career assisting Baldwin schools, churches, and athletic teams with fundraisers, carpooling and even coaching softball. She started with Treasures from the Heart shortly after it began and worked as a volunteer, assistant manager, and various roles for 21 years. She hosted garage sales, assisted with estate sales, and even a Treasures E-Bay site, all to benefit Adoray’s Home and Hospice. Linda was instrumental in starting a “Christmas Store” for Treasures, which proved to be very beneficial for the store. This led to the eventual opening of the Treasures Home Store, where Linda continued with beautiful Christmas displays each year, bringing in shoppers far and wide. She worked closely with other businesses on Main Street Baldwin to ensure its continued success. As above, Linda and Cindy started a Christmas display open house event for Halos of St Croix Valley and The Potato Head Project. She stated the people who had come through the display also shared their personal stories, which made it even more worthwhile. Linda stated through her life in Baldwin, the people and community have helped her to grow, and through continued support and the numerous volunteers, she sees the special “family community” Baldwin truly is, which is very humbling.
Mary Holle
She has been an integral part of Treasures from the Heart for the past 22 years, serving first as a volunteer, then assistant manager and now manager. Mary has also assisted with opening of new Treasures stores in River Falls and Osceola. Mary likes working at Treasures and appreciates their mission, with all proceeds going to Adoray’s Home Health and Hospice program. Mary appreciates the Baldwin community, enjoys being a part of Treasures from the Heart and the many great volunteers she has encountered through her work there. Mary also helps with families in need throughout the community, whether bringing groceries or serving a meal or sharing companionship.
The Windmill Days Committee is so very glad these Community-oriented women agreed to be our 2022 Grand Marshalls!
