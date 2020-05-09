Grace Place Shelter and The Salvation Army in St. Croix County continue to remain open and serving the homeless and others in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Grace Place is a 64-bed homeless shelter helping individuals and families in St. Croix County. Homeless shelters are considered an essential business and the organization has not stopped serving throughout the Safer at Home orders in the state. While additional safety measures have been taken within the shelter walls, services have not stopped. Director of the organization, Duana Bremer said, “We are committed to ensuring we help our most vulnerable citizens.”
The organization’s primary role in St. Croix County is housing the homeless. Although, they also help with utility and rent assistance. Beyond the shelter walls, Grace Place also provides case management to those on housing programs throughout the community and continues to offer support to residents once they leave the shelter. “We are always working toward finding permanent housing for the people we help. We want to ensure they have a place to call home for the long term and sometimes that requires a little extra help once they leave our shelter. We want folks to succeed,” said Bremer.
Covid19 has posed some extra challenges in navigating finding housing for individuals but Bremer said, “We have had people recently move into permanent housing. Our biggest fear now is when the eviction and utility disconnect moratoriums get lifted, we will have an influx of folks needing financial assistance like we have never seen. We are very grateful for the donations that have come into help us in that effort. We want to help as much as we can, so our homeless population does not grow anymore in St. Croix County.”
If a person is homeless or in need of rent/utility assistance in St. Croix County, they are encouraged to call Grace Place at 715-246-1222.
The organization has many individuals who have been reaching out asking how they can help. As of now, volunteers are still not coming into the shelter under the Safer at Home order but, if you would like to help, donating items like toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies necessary to help at Grace Place. A more complete list of items needed can be found on the organization’s website: www.sagraceplace.org. If a person wishes to drop donations off at Grace Place, they should only be brought to the front door and placed on the cart that is waiting. Staff will retrieve the items there. Only new items can be taken into the shelter at this time. Financial donations have become even more important as the shelter anticipates a large increase in the demand for services due to the COVID-19 crisis. If a person wishes to make a financial donation, those can be sent to: Grace Place/Salvation Army 505 W. 8th Street New Richmond, WI 54017. The organization has an active Facebook page where updates are posted. That can be found by searching Facebook for Grace Place Salvation Army.
