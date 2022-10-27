Graber named to WWH Board of Directors

Brandon Graber

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH), Chief Executive Officer, Eilidh Pederson is pleased to announce WWH’s Board of Directors have selected and unanimously approved the addition of Brandon Graber as a new member to its governing body. 

Brandon has worked in the financial industry serving clients in the Midwest for the last nine years.  For the last two years Brandon has owned and operated his own business, WhiteCap Financial Advisors, located in Roberts.  In addition, Brandon serves as a captain on the Roberts-Warren Fire Department and is a member of the Roberts Lions Club.  He is invested in volunteering to help strengthen and build our communities and has served on numerous committees.  Brandon has been married to his wife, Rachel, for 14 years and together they have two children, Reese 7, and Heath 4.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.