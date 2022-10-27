Graber named to WWH Board of Directors

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH), Chief Executive Officer, Eilidh Pederson is pleased to announce WWH’s Board of Directors have selected and unanimously approved the addition of Brandon Graber as a new member to its governing body.
Brandon has worked in the financial industry serving clients in the Midwest for the last nine years. For the last two years Brandon has owned and operated his own business, WhiteCap Financial Advisors, located in Roberts. In addition, Brandon serves as a captain on the Roberts-Warren Fire Department and is a member of the Roberts Lions Club. He is invested in volunteering to help strengthen and build our communities and has served on numerous committees. Brandon has been married to his wife, Rachel, for 14 years and together they have two children, Reese 7, and Heath 4.
Brandon brings expertise in financial sustainability, a passion for healthcare, dedication to our community and an interest in supporting WWH. When asked why he is willing to join the WWH Board Brandon stated, “from assisting people on their financial journey to coaching my children in sports to helping people in their darkest hour, I’ve always enjoyed helping others and giving back. This aligns very well with the mission of Western Wisconsin Health. I look forward to working with the board and leadership to help WWH continue to be a trusted source for healthcare and a strong employer in our local communities.”
Brandon will serve on the board with President, Danielle Johnson, Secretary/Treasurer, Deanne Koll, and Directors Ron Siler, Dane Rasmussen, John Buelow, Christine Penfield, and Eric Russell.
Pederson commented about why the addition of Graber will be a tremendous asset to our organization, “Brandon plays an integral role in the Baldwin and Roberts communities. He serves as a financial advisor, helping people make sustainable decisions; a volunteer firefighter, helping to save lives; and as an active member of the Baldwin/Woodville Chamber of Commerce, helping local businesses thrive. Brandon’s desire to be of service to others is what makes him an excellent Board member for Western Wisconsin Health. We are thrilled to have him join our Board of Directors and help set the course for WWH”.
