The Governor’s Health Equity Council released its full report “Building a Better Wisconsin: Investing in the Health and Well-being of Wisconsinites” that includes descriptions of each recommendation. Established under Gov. Tony Evers’ Executive Order #17, the council was charged with creating a comprehensive plan to achieve long-lasting and equitable health outcomes for all Wisconsinites. In April, Council Chairperson Gina Green-Harris and Vice-Chairperson Dr. Michelle Robinson released an executive summary, along with the council’s prelude to the report and the principles established to govern this work. The council’s work focuses on improving our state’s overall health and addressing observable health disparities among populations that continue to experience the worst health outcomes due to where they live, their income-levels and access to wealth, or their race or ethnic identity.

“The pandemic has underscored that the health of our neighbors and communities is critical for the health of our state, and that every person deserves the opportunity to achieve their best health and to live a long, healthy life,” said Gov. Evers. “I want to thank the council for their dedication and commitment to helping prepare a roadmap for how we can create a stronger Wisconsin through approaches that invest in the health and well-being of all Wisconsinites as we continue our work to build a state that works for everyone.”

