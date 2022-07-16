Governor Tony Evers welcomed the newest officers to the Wisconsin State Patrol after 37 graduates received their badges at a ceremony in La Crosse June 30.
The graduates will join nearly 500 sworn officers assigned to State Patrol’s seven regional posts across Wisconsin.
As keynote speaker for the graduation ceremony, Gov. Evers celebrated the new officers’ commitment to service.
“Graduations have been a big part of my life as an educator. These milestones are an opportunity to think about why we are here and what we value, and where we have yet to go,” Gov. Evers said. “I have no doubt that this class of graduates will go above and beyond to serve their communities and our state, and I want to express my deep gratitude to them and to their families and instructors who helped them get here today.”
The mission of State Patrol officers is to support public safety on Wisconsin highways by enforcing traffic laws, responding to incidents, helping stranded drivers, inspecting commercial motor vehicles, working to combat illegal drugs and human trafficking, and supporting Wisconsin’s homeland and emergency response strategies.
“We will never know the number of crashes that didn’t happen because of State Patrol’s efforts, or the families who are alive and safe today because troopers were doing their jobs. But we do know motorists are safer on our roads in large part because of the vital mission of the Wisconsin State Patrol,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said.
The 67th Recruit Class recently completed 26 weeks of comprehensive training at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy, focusing on traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management and lifesaving skills.
“You’ve been through a lot in the past six months. You’ve learned a lot. Each day at the Academy – the lessons you learned and skills you acquired – ensures you now have what it takes to become a valued public servant to the great communities across our state,” State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell told the graduates.
State Patrol troopers and inspectors serve in a variety of roles, including crash reconstruction experts, airplane and drone pilots, dignitary protection, K9 and motorcycle officers.
Wisconsin State Patrol is still accepting applications for the next round of officers, who will begin training at the Academy on January 3, 2023. The application period for the 68th Recruit Class ends on July 8.
The new officers of the 67th Recruit Class are listed below, along with their hometowns and assignments as new troopers. They will now receive 12 weeks of on-the-job field training in their assigned counties.
