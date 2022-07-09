To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $7.02 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for a resurfacing and safety improvement project on WIS 46 from WIS 64 in the St. Croix County town of Cylon to Snow Street in the Polk County city of Amery. Construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, July 5.
WIS 46 is showing signs of deterioration. In addition, this segment of the highway has a history of run-off-the-road crashes. To address these, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to:
• Remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement.
• Widen the existing shoulder and install rumble strips.
• Rehabilitate a box culvert north of Deer Park and other smaller culverts to maintain drainage.
• Upgrade guardrail.
• Place new pavement markings.
WIS 46 will remain open during construction, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging. Construction is scheduled for completion in September.
