To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $4.49 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for a pavement improvement project on WIS 128 from WIS 29 northeast of Spring Valley to US 12 west of Wilson in St. Croix County. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, May 22.
To address deteriorating pavement, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to:
• Remove a portion of the existing pavement, recycle and relay it and place new asphalt.
• Replace a culvert.
• Install centerline and intersection rumble strips.
• Replace guardrail.
• Place new pavement markings.
During construction, WIS 128 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by either temporary traffic signals or flagging.
Construction is scheduled for completion in late July.
That’s not the only road getting worked on.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to replace epoxy paint highway markings throughout the Northwest Region. Pavement marking placement will start with these highways in the following order, with other locations to follow these are complete. Work was scheduled to start May 8.
• US 12, Jackson County: Black River Falls to the Monroe County line.
• WIS 93, Trempealeau County: WIS 95 in Arcadia to A Street in Independence.
• WIS 35, Pepin and Buffalo counties: WIS 25 north of Nelson to Elm Street in Stockholm.
• WIS 29, Dunn County: US 12 east of I-94 to 1010th Avenue.
• WIS 37, Eau Claire County: WIS 85 to Lowes Creek Bridge southwest of Eau Claire.
• WIS 170, Dunn County: County D north of Tainter Lake to WIS 40 in Colfax.
• US 63, St. Croix County: County DD north of Baldwin to WIS 64 east of New Richmond.
During painting, motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging operations.
Construction is scheduled for completion in October.
