Two construction divisions that are part of the two-story administration/courts expansion and renovations to the St. Croix County Government Center will be sent out for bid again because there were no takers on the first rounds of bids.

Kurt Schleicher, the Project Manager with Samuels Group, the entity working with the county on the Government Center expansion, explained to the full county board last week that the bid for wood, plastics, and composites, which is expected to be in the $7.3 million range, and for plumbing systems, expected to be in the $1.8 million range, will be sent out again for bid.

