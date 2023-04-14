Two construction divisions that are part of the two-story administration/courts expansion and renovations to the St. Croix County Government Center will be sent out for bid again because there were no takers on the first rounds of bids.
Kurt Schleicher, the Project Manager with Samuels Group, the entity working with the county on the Government Center expansion, explained to the full county board last week that the bid for wood, plastics, and composites, which is expected to be in the $7.3 million range, and for plumbing systems, expected to be in the $1.8 million range, will be sent out again for bid.
Schleicher said the bids are expected to be released this week with a return due date in early May.
“For those divisions that did not receive bids, they will be bid again with the bid package going out on April 13,” Schleicher said, “with bids due on May 2 for the wood plastics and composites and plumbing divisions.”
The total budgeted cost for the project stands at $80,279,677, a number that Schleicher feels will be maintained.
Supervisor Rick Ottino questioned the bottom line, saying, “Earlier, I went over the numbers and I believe we’re 200-and-some-thousand dollars over and we haven’t fit all the bids in. Where do we expect that 80 million dollars to wind up?”
Schleicher responded, saying, “We already have our budget numbers in these sheets … it should come in right around where we’re at. Everything … has been coming in right under the budget. Some numbers may be higher or lower, but they offset.”
Ottino pushed the point about going over the $80 million budget amount and how the county will absorb anything over that number.
“… I looked at the bottom line and we’re at $80,279,000. So, we’re $279,000 right now over budget …,” Ottino said.
County Administrator Ken Witt stepped in saying that there is enough wiggle room built into the project budget in the form of interest earnings and contingency funding to cover any costs over the $80 million
“So, we borrowed $80 million, and we’ve taken that $80 million and invested it. As of Dec. 31, we had $79k in interest earnings,” Witt said. “We’re projecting between $2 million and $3 million in total interest earnings while we invest the money before the projects done. So, that’s where we’re giving them a little bit of leeway – up to about $82 million we’re probably pretty good, pretty safe,” Witt said.
“Then I’ll watch the number up to $82 million. It won’t go over $82 million,” Ottino said.
Witt then also explained the contingency funding that is part of the project budget.
“You will see there is a contingency of $5,251,941 … that’s for unknown future expenses. What we’ll do with the contingency if it’s not used for unexpected expense, is we’ll add some things back into the project that we had taken off in the beginning. We could finish the health and wellness clinic, we could build a road over to Vine Street, we could put in solar panels. There’s any number of things we could do that were removed from the scope to get us back within budget and we can use that money for that. But we do have to use the $80 million on the government center project. Check back with me in 2025 and I’ll have a final number,” he added.
Ottino concluded by saying, “Well, I hope I’m still here in 2025. Thank you.”
About the contingency funding, board Chairman Bob Long said, “I was interested in our meeting last week … where the contingency, I believe you said, was about 7%, which is really on the high side … I think that should help us feel a little bit comfortable with that.”
With a total construction cost of $64,096,860, the addition of the following costs brings the total to just over $80 million:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.