The Associated Press reported Monday Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order to delay the state's presidential primary for two months because of COVID-19.
Evers previously opposed moving Tuesday's election. But he's pushing to delay it until June 9 amid criticism about how in-person voting can proceed safely at a time when the safer at home order is in place.
Within minutes, the AP reported both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald will immediately appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.