Gov. Tony Evers last week, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced more than $6 million in federal grants will be distributed to eight Wisconsin counties and municipalities to help develop comprehensive plans to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced the Safe Streets and Roads for all (SS4A) grant program recipients this week.
“From Milwaukee to Park Falls, these funds are going to support creative solutions to the problems affecting Wisconsin roads, helping keep drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and communities safe,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve been working hard over the past four years to ensure Wisconsinites have the safe and reliable transportation system and quality of life they deserve and expect, and we appreciate our federal partners and their commitment to building a better, safer future for our state and country.”
Of the more than $6 million investment, the city of Milwaukee will receive $4.4 million to fund a project that addresses safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists at 26 intersections in the city. Data shows crashes at these intersections resulted from high speeds and reckless driving behaviors.
The seven other grant recipients will build action plans to redesign roads, sidewalks, and crosswalks to make them safer for all road users. The funding is part of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
The SS4A grant program is an opportunity for communities to develop plans and projects that stress responsible driving, safer road designs, speed limits, and improved post-crash care.
“States across the nation have seen a rise in deadly crashes and risky driving behaviors in recent years,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “This funding allows Wisconsin communities to refine their approach to highway safety; to design a transportation system that addresses reckless driving and saves lives.”
In addition to the $4.4 million grant for the city of Milwaukee, seven communities will receive a total of more than $2.28 million in grants, including:
Milwaukee County — $800,000.
St. Croix County — $500,000.
City of Madison — $267,680.
Kenosha County — $240,000.
Brown County — $200,000.
City of Park Falls — $144,000; and
Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians — $132,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.