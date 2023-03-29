Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced municipalities across the state received more than $134 million in the first quarterly payments for 2023 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.
“Since 2019, we’ve improved more than 5,800 miles of roads and highways across the state, but there is more work to be done to ensure municipalities have the support and resources they need to keep fixing the darn roads,” said Gov. Evers. “We will continue to work together with our local partners to ensure Wisconsinites have safe, reliable transportation and infrastructure to maintain our economy’s momentum.”
For calendar year 2023, local governments will receive more than $526 million in General Transportation Aids financial assistance to support transportation-related projects, a two percent increase over calendar year 2022 allocations provided by the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Gov. Evers. Total funding for all local programs makes up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.
“Efficient and resilient transportation infrastructure depends on the first and last mile,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Cooperation with local governments across Wisconsin is central to making good investments in our roads, and I want to thank all the municipal leaders who work with us to improve transportation.”
The first quarter payments, made in January, totaled $134,806,043.56 and included:
General Transportation Aids - $131,534,194.35 to local units of government
Connecting Highway Aids - $3,015,874.21 to 116 eligible municipalities
Expressway Policing Aids - $255,975.00 to Milwaukee County
General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities. Expressway Policing Aids help the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department with the costs of patrolling expressways within the county.
Quarterly payments for cities, villages, and towns are sent the first Monday in January, April, July, and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.
The Village of Baldwin received $281,893.41, while the town of Baldwin was granted $144,136.48. The Village of Hammond was approved for $122,472.80 as the town of Hammond will give $162,454.28.
