Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), last month announced municipalities across the state received more than $132 million in fourth quarterly payments for 2022 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.
“These payments help local governments make necessary improvements to the roads in their communities and help our state build the quality transportation system Wisconsinites deserve,” said Gov. Evers. “For too long our local partners haven’t received the support needed to maintain their infrastructure, and I remain committed to ensuring these investments reach counties, cities, villages, and towns across the state so we can best serve our communities.”
For calendar year 2022, local governments will receive more than $515 million in General Transportation Aids financial assistance to support transportation-related projects, a two percent increase over calendar year 2021 allocations provided by the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Gov. Evers. Total funding for all WisDOT Local Programs combined makes up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.
“We are committed to improving our local roads to ensure better reliability for drivers to safely reach to their destination,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Investments in our local transportation network enhances safety, strengthens our state’s economy and enriches our quality of life.”
The fourth quarter payments, made on Monday, Oct. 3, totaled $132,227,023.51 and included:
General Transportation Aids - $128,955,172.20 to local units of government
Connecting Highway Aids - $3,015,876.31 to 116 eligible municipalities
Expressway Policing Aids - $255,975.00 to Milwaukee County
General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities. Expressway Policing Aids help the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department with the costs of patrolling expressways within the county.
Quarterly payments for cities, villages, and towns are sent the first Monday in January, April, July, and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.
