Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), last month announced Wisconsin municipalities received more than $103 million in the second quarterly payments for 2023 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.
“We’ve been proud to improve more than 5,800 miles of roads and highways across the state, and these aids build on that work by going directly toward helping counties and local communities repair and maintain their local roads,” said Gov. Evers. “Safe, reliable, and quality infrastructure is essential to ensuring our state has the transportation and infrastructure we need to support the success of our workforce, economy, and overall quality of life in the 21st Century.”
For calendar year 2023, local governments will receive more than $526 million in General Transportation Aids financial assistance to support transportation-related projects, a two percent increase over calendar year 2022 allocations provided by the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Gov. Evers. Total funding for all local programs makes up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.
This announcement comes as just last week, Gov. Evers completed his fourth “Pothole Patrol” tour that included seven stops across Wisconsin to repair potholes and discuss the governor’s proposed biennial budget investments in local roads and highways, including providing the highest level of funding ever for general transportation aids. More information regarding the governor’s proposal is available here.
“The first and last mile are essential to efficient and resilient transportation infrastructure,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “The work we do with local governments across Wisconsin is central to making our economy work and building a transportation network that serves the entire state. Thank you to all the municipal leaders for their cooperative efforts.”
The second quarter payments, made in April, totaled $103,021,043.82 and included:
General Transportation Aids - $99,749,194.61 million to local units of government
Connecting Highway Aids - $3,015,874.21 to 116 eligible municipalities
Expressway Policing Aids - $255,975.00 to Milwaukee County
General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities. Expressway Policing Aids help the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department with the costs of patrolling expressways within the county.
Quarterly payments for cities, villages, and towns are sent on the first Mondays in January, April, July, and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.
