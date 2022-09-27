Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month visited local small businesses and met with their owners in communities across the state, including Green Lake, Princeton, Waukesha, Stevens Point, and Sturgeon Bay. Several of the businesses the governor visited were recipients of the popular Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, and earlier this week, the governor announced an additional $25 million investment in the program, bringing his total investment to $100 million. To date, more than 6,200 small businesses and nonprofits across all 72 Wisconsin counties have been approved for $10,000 grants to help them move or expand into vacant commercial spaces.

The Main Street Bounceback Grant Program was first announced in April 2021. In May, Gov. Evers announced an additional $25 million investment to support the program due to greater-than-expected demand, and the investment announced this week will help ensure there is funding available to help a total of 10,000 small businesses and nonprofits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.