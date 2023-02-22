Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca, Monday visited Racine, Eau Claire, and Wausau to highlight the historic investment in shared revenue included in the governor’s 2023-25 biennial budget. As Gov. Evers announced last week during his 2023-25 Biennial Budget Message, his budget proposal will send 20 percent of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local communities for shared revenue to fund essential local services and promote public safety. The governor’s budget announcements come as communities across Wisconsin continue to struggle to address local needs due to years of state disinvestment under previous leadership. The governor’s budget also proposes investing in recruitment and retention efforts for assistant district attorneys and assistant state public defenders, and continuing efforts to bolster Wisconsin’s emergency medical services (EMS) system.
In his 2023-25 Biennial Budget Message, Gov. Evers unveiled his plans to increase the state’s investments in local communities across Wisconsin:
The attached distributions provide initial estimates of what communities would receive under the governor’s shared revenue plan, but final distribution amounts will be estimated to reflect the latest information submitted by communities before payments are made in 2024. Estimated distributions by municipality are available here. Estimated distributions by county are available here.
Justice System Workforce Initiatives
To bolster the justice system workforce and ensure qualified and experienced professionals can tackle the issues facing Wisconsin, Gov. Evers’ 2023-25 budget makes a nearly $36 million investment into compensation for assistant district attorneys, deputy district attorneys, assistant state public defenders, state attorneys, and elected district attorneys to bring them to a more competitive starting wage and provide pay progression. Specifically, the governor’s budget proposal prioritizes recruitment and retention efforts by providing:
In addition, the governor’s budget includes measures to provide additional staff to the different components of the justice system, which is vital to ensuring reasonable caseloads, reducing burnout, and meeting constitutional protections for justice-involved individuals. The governor’s budget supports these efforts by creating:
Finally, to boost the ability to recruit and retain private bar attorneys who accept State Public Defender appointments, Gov. Evers proposed providing $21.6 million over the biennium to further increase the private bar reimbursement rate from $70 to $100.
Statutory Changes
