It’s not every day the current Governor of Wisconsin comes to Baldwin.
Yet, Governor Tony Evers was seen in Baldwin Thursday morning as he toured the Baldwin Area EMS building.
The governor, along with department of health services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, made the visit to Baldwin to talk about rural EMS in lieu of his $30 million plan to support and stabilize EMS in rural communities announced during the State of the State address Feb. 15.
“Working in the EMS field in the State of Wisconsin is really difficult work and important work,” Gov. Evers said. “The State hasn’t always done their share.”
Timberlake noted in 2019, EMS departments in the state handled 800,000 calls. Two years later, the number increased to 907,000.
“We are excited to invest some resources in this important work,” Gov. Evers continued.
Under the governor’s plan, every emergency medical service and emergency medical response provider will qualify for funding. Provided through the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, $20 million will go to EMS providers across the state for whatever help they need the most, whether it’s increasing staffing support, more training for or purchasing an ambulance, medical equipment, or supplies. Of that $20 million, $8 million will go to Funding Assistance Program, which provides annual grants to all public ambulance service providers. This investment will bring the total funding available to those eligible providers to $10.2 million for fiscal year 2023. The remaining $12 million of this investment will be provided as one-time, flexible grants, prioritizing small, under-resourced EMS providers who do not qualify for FAP to use for whatever they need, including staffing, equipment, supplies or other expenses.
“There will be money in the next budget to replace whatever ARPA money is used,” Gov. Evers said. “Hopefully, that will increase over time.
“In the grand scheme, this isn’t a lot of money for Baldwin, but considering the size of our budget, we can do this.”
While that news was a welcome relief to those in the EMS field, what drew the biggest applause, was starting Thursday, Gov. Evers and Sec. Timberlake announced the Medicaid reimbursement for emergency medical transportation providers will be increased by 16%.
Baldwin Area EMS Director Tom Boyer explained a typical EMS run for a Medicaid patient is $1,800 with Medicaid providing reimbursement between $350-$400 before Thursday.
“I thought this was a positive visit,” Boyer said, adding he didn’t know about the Governor’s visit to Baldwin until the night of Feb. 15. “I didn’t think Baldwin was a big spot on anyone’s radar.”
“We were able to talk over a few points because EMS is not an essential service as compared to Police and Fire.”
Gov. Evers said Baldwin was chosen as he’s been here previously as State Superintendent of Education. Gov. Scott Walker, Evers’ predecessor came to Baldwin in 2016 to participate in a listening session.
“I wanted to come back and see how much Baldwin has changed,” Gov. Evers explained. “Also, to see how a group of dedicated people are providing EMS services to the rural part of the state.
“This was the perfect opportunity.”
The Baldwin Area EMS serves approximately 15,000 residents of the Villages of Baldwin, Hammond, Wilson, and Woodville along with the towns of Baldwin, Cady, Eau Galle, Erin Prairie, Emerald, Hammond, Pleasant Valley, Rush River, Springfield, and Warren. In all, they cover about 240 square miles in St. Croix County.
