In a message on his Facebook page Monday morning, Gov. Tony Evers announced, the State will be ordering all non-essential businesses to close and limiting Wisconsinites to stay at home.
"Over the past few days, I've talked with public health experts and business leaders and local elected officials around the state," Gov. Evers explained. "Overwhelmingly, the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
"In fact, business leaders have suggested that it is imperative to slow the growth of the disease and that the state cease all non essential business statewide.
"And, folks, all on hands on deck means you, too.
"I know this has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. That's why issuing a SaferAtHome order isn't something I though we'd have to do, and it's not something I take lightly. But here's the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously.
"People across our state are still out and unnecessarily that are putting our friends, our neighbors, and our communities at risk. Please StayHome and help us save lives."
He went on to say, "no sleepovers, no play dates, and no dinner parties with friends and neighbors." He also added, "don't take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries, or getting medication."
Restaurants and bars may stay open, but only for delivery and curbside pick-up orders.
Sunday's release of confirmed cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed 381 positive results and four fatalities.
Gov. Evers added more information will come.
