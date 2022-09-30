Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Oct. 1, 2022, to honor firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services. In recognition of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial Inc. holds a Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids. This year, the event will take place on October 1.
“The Memorial Wall in Wisconsin Rapids holds the names of more than 300 firefighters who have served their communities heroically and who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Gov. Evers. “This day is an important one to many as they honor their loved ones, colleagues, and friends with the Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession, and the state of Wisconsin joins them in their mourning as we remember their fallen heroes. They will never be forgotten.”
In addition to lowering the flags on Sat., Oct. 1, 2022, due to the Final Alarm Ceremony, the Executive Order also lowers the flags on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022, in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day during Fire Prevention Week, which is set by state statute.
Executive Order #176 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., Oct. 1, 2022, and is available here.
