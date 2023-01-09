Gov. Tony Evers last week announced upcoming locations and dates to continue his statewide 'Doing the Right Thing' listening session tour, including another virtual listening session, as well as visits to Wausau, Superior, and Eau Claire.
As announced last month, the governor is hosting listening sessions across the state to hear directly from Wisconsinites on the issues that matter to them as he prepares his 2023-25 executive budget. Topics covered in the sessions include pressing issues facing Wisconsinites and their families; addressing rising costs and national inflation; supporting kids and public schools; ensuring healthcare is affordable and accessible; investing in high-speed internet and the state’s infrastructure and transportation systems; conservation and protecting Wisconsin’s natural resources; and bolstering the state’s workforce and building an economy that works for everyone.
“Budgets are about priorities, and it’s been a pleasure traveling around the state and meeting with Wisconsinites to hear how they want to see their priorities reflected in the next state budget,” said Gov. Evers. “Folks have been clear about the issues that matter to them, and I look forward to continuing our listening session tour over the next month to ensure that the budget we propose reflects the will of Wisconsinites.”
Gov. Evers has hosted listening sessions for two consecutive biennia to provide an opportunity for folks to share their ideas, discuss and give feedback on the state’s biennial budget, hear about pressing issues affecting Wisconsinites and their families, and how the state can best support local communities. Unlike typical listening sessions, the governor’s listening sessions involve facilitated, smaller group discussions that allow participating Wisconsinites to engage in conversation and dialogue with other Wisconsinites who share or have different perspectives on an issue as Gov. Evers, members of the Evers Administration and the governor’s cabinet, and other state and local elected leaders have the opportunity to learn and listen.
Upcoming dates of the governor’s 'Doing the Right Thing' listening session tour include one virtual budget listening session and three in-person budget listening sessions in Wausau, Superior, and Eau Claire.
All participants should register to attend at the links below. Wisconsinites are also welcome to submit written comments on any topic at any time before or after the listening sessions here. Members of the press are also invited to attend and will receive RSVP information in advance of the listening sessions.An ASL interpreter will be available at the listening sessions, and the virtual listening session will include the option for closed captioning. Additional accessibility considerations may be available and can be requested by contactingGovPress@wisconsin.gov.
Virtual Budget Listening Session Wednesday, January 11, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.
Budget Listening Session in Wausau Thursday, January 12, at 5:30 p.m. Register to attend here.
Budget Listening Session in Superior Tuesday, January 17, at 5:30 p.m. Register to attend here.
Budget Listening Session in Eau Claire Wednesday, January 18, at 5:30 p.m. Register to attend here.
