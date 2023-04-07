Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday signed Assembly Bill 67, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 2, whicheliminates the sunset date for Wisconsin Merit scholarships awarded to Wisconsin high school graduates who are entering their freshman year at a University of Wisconsin System institution.
“The Wisconsin Merit scholarship is the only state-funded merit-based scholarship that goes to UW System students, and since 2020 alone,this program hashelped nearly 300 students afford to reach for their academic and career goals,”said Gov. Evers.“Eliminating the sunset date will ensure we can continue to supportWisconsin students and encourage our own home-grown talent to stay here in Wisconsin.”
The governor also signed Senate Bill 75,now 2023 Wisconsin Act3, which modifies the pretrial release and bail statutes in ordertoimplementthe proposed constitutional amendmentthat wasratifiedyesterdayvia statewide referendum on the April 2023 ballot. In response, the governorshared the statement below.
“Yesterday, the people of Wisconsin approved a companion constitutional amendment to change our state’s bail policies, and while I’m signing this bill today consistent with the will of the people,I also want to be clearthat these changes alone will not solve the challenges facing our justice system,” said Gov. Evers. “Reforming our justice system to make our communities safermust be a top priority, and I believe we can find common ground.I call on the Legislature to join me in supportingevidence-based solutions thatrespect and protect victims and survivors,reduce recidivism,bolster our justice system workforce,and ensure our communities have the resources they need to invest in public safety services, includingpolice, fire, and EMS.”
