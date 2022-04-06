Gov. Tony Evers last month signed two bills to support Wisconsin’s health care providers and patients. The first bill signed by Gov. Evers continues the innovative Acute Hospital Care at Home program, which was established during the pandemic to allow hospital services to be provided in a home setting if the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a hospital to provide the hospital-associated service.
Additionally, the governor also signed a second bill making it a Class H felony to assault or threaten health care providers or staff members and their families.
“We’ve learned critical lessons during this pandemic, including the need to ensure everyone has access to quality, affordable health care, and that includes finding innovative tools to bring quality care right to patients’ doorsteps,” said Gov. Evers. “This pandemic has also underscored the importance of our health care workers and all they do to support our families, our communities, and a healthier state, and they deserve to be safe doing their life-saving work. I’m glad to be signing these bills today that support our health care workers and access to health care across our state.”
