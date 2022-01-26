Gov. Tony Evers released a statement regarding new revenue projections released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The projections indicate the state General Fund balance will have a $3.8 billion surplus at the end of the 2021-23 biennium. This projected surplus is nearly $2.9 billion more than was expected in June 2021, when the Legislative Fiscal Bureau announced 'unprecedented' revenue projections that were more than $4.4 billion higher than had previously been estimated in January.
“I’m proud of our efforts to make smart decisions with taxpayer dollars, get folks back to work, and keep more money in Wisconsinites’ pockets. These unprecedented revenue projections are great news for our state on top of reaching record-low unemployment and having the fewest number of people unemployed in our state’s history,” said Gov. Evers. “At the end of the day, I know folks and families are facing rising costs at the checkout line and businesses are facing challenges getting resources and supplies. Wisconsinites need help making ends meet and can’t wait until the next biennial budget—they need relief now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.