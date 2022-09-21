Gov. Tony Evers was recognized this week by the US Water Alliance as a winner of this year’s US Water Prize in the Outstanding Public Official category. The governor’s receipt of this award was announced Tuesday night at the US Water Prize 2022 Ceremony, part of the US Water Alliance’s annual One Water Summit, which was held in Milwaukee this year. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston Cole accepted the award on the governor’s behalf.

“From our farmers to our outdoor recreation enthusiasts, protecting Wisconsin’s vast and valuable natural resources and ensuring that everyone has access to clean drinking water are values core to who we are as Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve worked hard over the last three years to make meaningful investments in our water infrastructure to ensure all Wisconsinites have access to safe, clean, drinking water, and I am honored to join this year’s honorees in accepting the US Water Prize and to be recognized as this year’s Outstanding Public Official. Wisconsin is ready for bold and urgent solutions to address the climate crisis and its effects on our water, and I know that with partners like the US Water Alliance, we are well on our way to building the resilient, sustainable future we want for our kids.”

