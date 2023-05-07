Gov. Tony Everssigned Executive Order #197ordering the flags of theUnited States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staffon Sun., May 7, 2023,as a mark of respect for the firefighters of Wisconsin who have given their lives in the line of duty.
“Every dayin communities throughout our state,Wisconsin firefightersbravelyput theirlives on the line to protect thehealth andsafety of others,” said Gov. Evers. “Honoringthose firefighterswhohavemade the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty is a responsibility we share as a state and nation, andI am proudto recognizethese fallen heroesandshare our deepest condolences with their families, friends, colleagues, and loved oneson these occasionsthroughout the year.”
Executive Order#197ordersthe flagstobe flown at half-staffonSun.,May 7, 2023,in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial ServiceduringNational Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Previously, National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend had been held in October, but beginning in 2023, wasmoved from October to Mayby the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.
In Wisconsin, Wis. Stat. 995.225(1) still designates each week annually during which October 9 falls as Fire Prevention Week and designates the Saturday at the end of Fire Prevention Week as Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. To that end,Executive Order #197alsoorders the flags be loweredonSat.,Oct. 14, 2023, inhonor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Dayduring Fire Prevention Week.
Executive Order #197will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sun., May 7, 2023,andSat., Oct. 14, 2023,andis availablehere.
