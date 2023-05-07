 

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #197 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sun., May 7, 2023, as a mark of respect for the firefighters of Wisconsin who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Every day in communities throughout our state, Wisconsin firefighters bravely put their lives on the line to protect the health and safety of others,” said Gov. Evers. “Honoring those firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty is a responsibility we share as a state and nation, and I am proud to recognize these fallen heroes and share our deepest condolences with their families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones on these occasions throughout the year.”

Executive Order #197 orders the flags to be flown at half-staff on Sun., May 7, 2023, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Previously, National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend had been held in October, but beginning in 2023, was moved from October to May by the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. 

In Wisconsin, Wis. Stat. 995.225(1) still designates each week annually during which October 9 falls as Fire Prevention Week and designates the Saturday at the end of Fire Prevention Week as Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. To that end, Executive Order #197 also orders the flags be lowered on Sat., Oct. 14, 2023, inhonor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day during Fire Prevention Week.  

Executive Order #197 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sun., May 7, 2023, and Sat., Oct. 14, 2023,and is available here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.