 Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday signed Executive Order #173 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., Aug. 5, 2022, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple Shooting.

“Ten years ago this Friday, the Sikh sangat and our entire state witnessed one of the most violent and horrific acts of hate we’d seen when a white supremacist murdered six and injured several others at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek,” said Gov. Evers. “This anniversary represents a painful day for our state and so many Wisconsinites—especially for the now seven people whose friends and families mourn their passing, the many others still grappling with their injuries and trauma every day, and the many worshippers, loved ones, and neighbors who either witnessed the violence themselves or who’ve helped provide support, comfort, and healing to those who did.”

