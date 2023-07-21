Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #207 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., July 22, 2023, in honor of former State Rep. Michael Endsley, who passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023, at 61 years old.
“On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I share our deepest condolences with Andrew, Katie, Beverly, Michelle, and the entire Endsley family on Michael’s passing,” said Gov. Evers. “He was a hardworking businessman, dedicated public servant, avid history buff, enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan, and by all accounts, a great father and friend to all those who knew him. He will be missed.”
Endsley was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2010, where he served two terms representing Wisconsin’s 26th Assembly District. While in the Assembly, he chaired the Aging and Long-Term Care Committee and was vice-chair for the Jobs, Economy, and Small Business and Small Business Development Committees.
In 2014, Endsley was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) that later developed into early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. A dedicated advocate and committed public servant, Endsley spent his time learning about Alzheimer’s disease, educating others, and helping all those affected by the disease and other dementias.
Memorial services for former State Rep. Endsley will be held on Sat., July 22, 2023, in Sheboygan Falls.
Executive Order #207 is available here and is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., July 22, 2023.
