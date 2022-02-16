 
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #155 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Wed., Feb. 16, 2022, in honor of former Wisconsin State Sen. Joseph S. Leean, who passed away on Feb. 2, 2022, at the age of 79. 

“Between his many professional ventures and nearly two decades of dedicated service to the people of Wisconsin, Senator Leean was a true public servant who made countless contributions to our state,” said Gov. Evers. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leean family and all of Senator Leean’s colleagues, friends, and neighbors, and we wish them peace as they mourn his loss.”  

First elected in 1984 to the Wisconsin State Senate from the 14th Senate District, Sen. Leean was reelected in 1988 and again in 1992, and served as co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee from 1993 to 1995. In 1995, Leean was appointed secretary of the Department of Health and Family Services, now the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which he led for six years. Sen. Leean also served his community as a business leader and longtime president of the Chain O’Lakes Sanitary District and will be remembered for his commitment to bipartisanship, integrity, and devotion to his family. 

Services for former State Sen. Joseph S. Leean will be held on Wed., Feb. 16, 2022, in Waupaca.  

