|Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #158 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, in honor of former Wisconsin State Rep. Daniel R. LeMahieu, who passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, at the age of 75.
“The state of Wisconsin is grateful for the late Representative LeMahieu’s service to our country, to the people of Wisconsin, and to his community,” said Gov. Evers. “Kathy and I extend our sincerest condolences to his son, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, and the entire LeMahieu family, as well as his friends, colleagues, and community during this difficult time.”
Former State Rep. LeMahieu served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, and from 1988 to 2002, he served as a Sheboygan County Board Supervisor, twice being elected Chairman. In 2002, State Rep. LeMahieu was elected to represent the 59th Assembly District in the Wisconsin State Assembly, where he served for twelve years until his retirement. State Rep. LeMahieu was an active member of his community as owner and publisher of the Lakeshore Weekly for 23 years, as a longtime member of Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, and through his involvement in many local organizations.
Services for former State Rep. LeMahieu will be held on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, in Oostburg.
Executive Order #158 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, and is available here.
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of former State Rep. Daniel R. LeMahieu
