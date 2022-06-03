| Gov. Tony Evers Thursday signed Executive Order #167 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., June. 3, 2022, in honor of former Wisconsin State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders, who passed away on May 28, 2022, at the age of 67.
“Representative Albers-Anders demonstrated a deep commitment to service in all aspects of her life, whether it was to her family while working to support her family’s farm or to her community and the people of Wisconsin through her many years of service in the Legislature,” said Gov. Evers. “In the wake of her passing, Kathy and I extend our sympathies to Representative Albers-Anders’ family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Former State Rep. Albers-Anders was an active and successful agriculturist, having worked on her family’s farm for many years. She was also a member of numerous agricultural organizations and was recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and as an Outstanding Young Farmer. In 1991, former State Rep. Albers-Anders was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly, where she served until her retirement in 2009. While in the Legislature, former State Rep. Albers-Anders returned to school and earned her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and later practiced law and worked in human resources at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Services for former State Rep. Albers-Anders will be held on Fri., June 3, 2022, in Cottage Grove.
Executive Order #167 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Fri., June 3, 2022, and is available here.
