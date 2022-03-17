Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #159 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., March 18, 2022, in honor of former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow, who passed away on March 8, 2022, at the age of 87.
“Kathy and I are very saddened to hear of the passing of former Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow, whose distinguished career and service to the people of Wisconsin will go down in our state’s history books,” said Gov. Evers in a statement released at the time of former Lt. Gov. Farrow’s passing. “Former Lieutenant Governor Farrow and I served on the Board of Regents together, and I was always grateful for her perspective and her kindness. We offer our deepest sympathies and respects to her husband, John, County Executive Farrow, all the members of the Farrow family, as well as the many friends, neighbors, and colleagues who knew and loved her. We are thinking of them and wish them peace in mourning her loss.”
Services for former Lt. Gov. Farrow will be held on Fri., March 18, 2022, in Hartland.
Executive Order #159 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Fri., March 18, 2022, and is available here.
