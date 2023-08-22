Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #210 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Wed., Aug. 23, 2023, in honor of U.S. Army Corporal Donald L. DuPont, who lost his life in the Korean War and whose remains have been identified and returned to Wisconsin for burial.
“The effort to see Corporal DuPont returned home to Wisconsin was an endeavor that took the cooperation, coordination, and dedication of many, and we are grateful for the effort to ensure no service member is left behind,” said Gov. Evers. “We are glad that Corporal DuPont can now be laid to rest in peace. Wisconsin will forever remember his service and his sacrifice.”
Corporal DuPont of Alma Center, a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, during a battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. On Jan. 24, 2023, the remains of Corporal DuPont were identified after North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to Corporal DuPont’s name on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, to indicate that he has now been accounted for.
Corporal DuPont will be buried on Wed., Aug. 23, 2023, in Fairchild.
Executive Order #210 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wed., Aug. 23, 2023, and is availablehere.
