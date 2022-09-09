Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #174 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff beginning on Fri., Sept. 9, 2022, through sunset on Sun., Sept. 11, 2022, out of respect for the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Additionally, Executive Order #174 declares Sun., Sept. 11, 2022, as a state Day of Service and Remembrance to encourage all Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and do good in their communities in commemoration of the lives lost.
