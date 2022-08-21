 Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) last month announced municipalities across the state received more than $163 million in the third quarterly payments for 2022 for GeneralTransportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.

For calendar year 2022, local governments will receive more than $515 million in general transportation aids (GTA)financial assistance to support transportation-related projects, a 2% increase over calendar year 2021 allocations. Total funding for all WisDOT Local Programs combined makes up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.

