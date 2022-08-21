Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) last month announced municipalities across the state received more than $163 million in the third quarterly payments for 2022 for GeneralTransportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.
For calendar year 2022, local governments will receive more than $515 million in general transportation aids (GTA)financial assistance to support transportation-related projects, a 2% increase over calendar year 2021 allocations. Total funding for all WisDOT Local Programs combined makes up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.
“Transportation improvements that increase safety, economic opportunity and quality of life start with our local roads,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Our commitment is to work closely with our local partners and make wise investments to strengthen our transportation infrastructure.”
The third quarter payments, made on Tuesday, July 5, totaled $163,388,841.73 and included:
- General Transportation Aids - $160,116,992.34 to local units of government
- Connecting Highway Aids - $3,015,874.39 to 116 eligible municipalities
- Expressway Policing Aids - $255,975.00 to Milwaukee County
General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streetsunder local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities. Expressway Policing Aids help the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department with the costs of patrolling expressways within the county.
Quarterly payments for cities, villages, and towns are sent the first Monday in January, April, July, and October.County payments are made in three installments, with 25% of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50% on the first Monday in July; and 25% on the first Monday in October.
The Village of Baldwin received $69,346, while the village of Woodville got $33,700.38. Village of Hammond finished with $30,829.61 as Village of Roberts had $19,931.17. The town of Hammond had $39,826.25 and the town of Baldwin finished with $35,335.58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.