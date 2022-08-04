Gov. Evers goes on statewide “Pothole Patrol” tour fixing Wisconsin roads

Governor’s tour highlights more than 4,600 miles
of roads and highways improved since 2019
Gov. Tony Evers last week concluded a statewide “Pothole Patrol” tour that included seven stops across the state to repair potholes and discuss the governor’s investments in local roads and highways. Gov. Evers has previously gone on “Pothole Patrol” tours during his time in office, and during his most recent tour, the governor visited Wausau, Altoona, Racine, Antigo, Sheboygan, Richland Center, and Hudson. Since 2019, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Evers Administration has improved more than 4,600 miles of highways and roads, including more than 1,700 miles of locally-owned roads across the state, as well as improving nearly 1,500 bridges across the state.
“It was great to be out fixing the darn roads to continue our work improving more than 4,600 miles of highways and locally-owned roads in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve made smart investments to connect the dots and help businesses and farmers move products from point A to point B, create family-supporting jobs, keep people safe on our roads, support our local communities and economies, and enhance the quality of life for folks in every corner of our state. Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a win-win for Wisconsin, and I’m proud of our efforts to do just that.”
After years of neglect that led to crumbling roads and infrastructure across the state, the governor’s first biennial budget invested more than $465 million in new funding for highways, local roads, and transit aids, and made historic investments in the state’s transportation infrastructure, investing more ongoing revenue than ever before while maintaining the lowest bonding levels in the last 20 years. The 2019-21 biennial budget also provided a historic 10 percent increase in available funding for general transportation aids which are paid to counties, towns, villages, and cities to fund local projects. The 2021-23 biennial budget signed by the governor continued to build on this good work with a $100 million investment to improve local roads and another four percent increase over the biennium for general transportation aids.
Additionally, during the 2020 construction season, Wisconsin was able to keep all 375 projects on track despite the pandemic, allowing the state to secure $105 million in reallocated federal highway funds from other states to reinvest back into Wisconsin infrastructure. The state also expects to receive nearly $1.3 billion over the next five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and has already announced $35 million through that funding to support local road projects in communities with fewer than 50,000 residents and another $22.5 million for local projects in communities with populations above 50,000 residents.
Gov. Evers started his “Pothole Patrol” tour on July 19, 2022, in Wausau where he repaired potholes on Park Avenue between N. 7th Street and N. 8th Street. He was joined by leaders from the Wausau Department of Public Works and Utilities, city officials, and regional WisDOT staff.
On July 21, 2022, Gov. Evers repaired potholes in Altoona on the 200 Block of Division Street. He was joined by Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat, Mayor Brendan Pratt, leaders from the Public Works Department, and regional WisDOT staff.
On July 26, 2022, Gov. Evers visited Racine where he repaired potholes on Arthur Avenue between Linderman Avenue and Kinzie Avenue with Mayor Cory Mason, State Reps. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) and Tip McGuire (D-Kenosha), folks from the Public Works Department, and regional WisDOT staff. Additionally, the governor also visited Antigo to repair potholes on Virginia Street between 8th Avenue and 10th Avenue. He was joined by local leaders, including Mayor Bill Brandt, City Administrator Mark Desotell, and Lincoln County Board Chair and Vice Chair of the Wisconsin County Highway Association Kevin Koth, as well as regional WisDOT staff.
On July 27, 2022, Gov. Evers visited Sheboygan where, together with Mayor Ryan Sorenson, City Administrator Todd Wolf, leaders from the city of Sheboygan and the Sheboygan Public Works Department, several town chairs from the region, and regional WisDOT staff, he repaired potholes on N. 31st Street
Finally, on July 28, 2022, Gov. Evers visited Richland Center and repaired potholes on E. 2nd Street between N. Cedar Street and Chestnut Street with City Administrator Ashley Oliphant, Mayor Todd Coppernoll, Richland County Highway Commissioner Josh Elder, and the Richland Center Public Works Department. Later that day, the governor visited Hudson and repaired potholes on Beaudry Boulevard between Swasey Street and Industrial Street with Mayor Rich O’Connor, members of the Hudson Common Council, the Hudson Department of Public Works, and St. Croix County Highway Commissioner Rob Krejci. While there, he received a demonstration from workers on “spray patching” to repair potholes.
